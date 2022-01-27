Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let's talk about it Wiesbaden - 2022 Housing Surveys

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Join Public Affairs Director Laurri Garcia as she chats with Housing Chief Don Meyer about the importance of the 2022 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey and the Overseas Housing Allowance Survey.

    More information about housing can be found at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/housing-services-office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 04:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829451
    VIRIN: 220127-A-QN293-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108783259
    Length: 00:12:35
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, Let's talk about it Wiesbaden - 2022 Housing Surveys, by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Housing
    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden

