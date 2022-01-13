Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Jump 2022

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of approximately 300 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, which flew alongside two Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules, two JASDF Kawasaki C-2 greyhounds during JGSDF 1st Airborne Bridage's New Year's Jump event. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829450
    VIRIN: 220113-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108783151
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP

    This work, New Year's Jump 2022, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JGSDF
    USAF
    1st Airborne Brigade
    New Year's Jump 2022

