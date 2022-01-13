A b-roll package of approximately 300 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, which flew alongside two Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules, two JASDF Kawasaki C-2 greyhounds during JGSDF 1st Airborne Bridage's New Year's Jump event. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 02:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829450
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783151
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
This work, New Year's Jump 2022, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
