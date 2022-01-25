From Texas to Tokyo!
Over two days 11 C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two from Dyess Air Force Base carried approximately 500 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers and 120 Container Delivery System bundles for airdrop training at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji drop zone; showing the capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 23:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829449
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-KS661-591
|Filename:
|DOD_108782991
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airborne 2022, by SSgt Braden Anderson, SSgt Jessica Avallone, TSgt Joshua Edwards and Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT