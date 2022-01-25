Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson, Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards and Yasuo Osakabe

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From Texas to Tokyo!

    Over two days 11 C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two from Dyess Air Force Base carried approximately 500 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers and 120 Container Delivery System bundles for airdrop training at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji drop zone; showing the capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829449
    VIRIN: 220125-F-KS661-591
    Filename: DOD_108782991
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Dyess
    JASDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Airbone22

