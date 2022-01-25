Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Nellis 22-1 EOR footage #2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Various aircraft taxi in preparation for take off for Red Flag 22-1 Missions

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829448
    VIRIN: 220125-F-UT528-896
    Filename: DOD_108782984
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Red Flag Nellis 22-1 EOR footage #2, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    F-22
    A-10
    ACC
    F-35
    F-15E
    USAF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-1

