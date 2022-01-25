Various aircraft taxi in preparation for take off for Red Flag 22-1 Missions
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 23:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829448
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-UT528-896
|Filename:
|DOD_108782984
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag Nellis 22-1 EOR footage #2, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT