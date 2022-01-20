Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Launching austere A-10 Thunderbolts at Green Flag-West 22-03

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Trevion Bass, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron talks about how his team was involved in Green Flag-West 22-03 for A-10 Thunderbolt II operations in an austere location on a dry lakebed at operations during Green Flag-West 22-03 at Fort Irwin, California, Jan. 19, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 18:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829430
    VIRIN: 220119-F-BN304-002
    Filename: DOD_108782675
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Launching austere A-10 Thunderbolts at Green Flag-West 22-03, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    CSAF
    ACE
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Nellis AFB
    Green Flag-West
    355th AMXS
    549th Combat Training Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

