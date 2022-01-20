Launching austere A-10 Thunderbolts at Green Flag-West 22-03

Staff Sgt. Trevion Bass, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron talks about how his team was involved in Green Flag-West 22-03 for A-10 Thunderbolt II operations in an austere location on a dry lakebed at operations during Green Flag-West 22-03 at Fort Irwin, California, Jan. 19, 2022.
|01.20.2022
|01.27.2022 18:57
|Interviews
|829430
|220119-F-BN304-002
|DOD_108782675
|00:00:56
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|3
|3
|0
