Marines conduct EAB operations in Ie Shima

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, offload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a KC-130J, and conduct a battle field change over on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. The Marines Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted joint reconnaissance operations to prepare the battlespace for follow-on actions. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring, stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)