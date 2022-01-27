U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, offload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a KC-130J, and conduct a battle field change over on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. The Marines Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted joint reconnaissance operations to prepare the battlespace for follow-on actions. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring, stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829425
|VIRIN:
|220127-M-KM064-470
|Filename:
|DOD_108782621
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines conduct EAB operations in Ie Shima, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
