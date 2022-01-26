Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits Marine Forces Reserve to Discuss Force Design, Talent Management, and Retention in a Town Hall

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speak to Marine Forces Reserve Marines during a visit to Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Jan. 26, 2022. During the visit, Berger discussed Marine Corps policies, force design and talent management, and answered additional questions from Marines assigned to MARFORRES. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829413
    VIRIN: 220226-M-AB253-1006
    Filename: DOD_108782488
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits Marine Forces Reserve to Discuss Force Design, Talent Management, and Retention in a Town Hall, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

