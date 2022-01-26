Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speak to Marine Forces Reserve Marines during a visit to Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Jan. 26, 2022. During the visit, Berger discussed Marine Corps policies, force design and talent management, and answered additional questions from Marines assigned to MARFORRES. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829413
|VIRIN:
|220226-M-AB253-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108782488
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits Marine Forces Reserve to Discuss Force Design, Talent Management, and Retention in a Town Hall, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
