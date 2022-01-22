New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video footage of from inside the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing, as it refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing, also with the NJ ANG, Jan. 22, 2022. The NJ ANG fighter jets and tanker aircraft took off from the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and were participating in the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)