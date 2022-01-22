New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

B-roll video footage of from inside the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing, as it refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing, also with the NJ ANG, Jan. 22, 2022. The NJ ANG fighter jets and tanker aircraft took off from the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and were participating in the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
|01.22.2022
|01.27.2022 15:46
|B-Roll
|829401
|220122-Z-NR739-6001
|DOD_108782417
|00:02:58
|SAN JUAN, US
|1
|1
