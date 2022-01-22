New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

B-roll video footage of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing, as it is refueled on the ground with it's engine still running at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico Jan. 22, 2022. NJ ANG fighter jets and tanker aircraft took off, refueled and landed at the 156th Wing during the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
