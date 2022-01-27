Winter Storm mission, Track 62

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829397" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, took off today to fly Track 62, a winter storm mission along the East Coast in the Atlantic. The Hurricane Hunters are known for flying into tropical storm environments, but also fly winter storms and atmospheric river missions when hurricane season is over. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)