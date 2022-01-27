Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Storm mission, Track 62

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, took off today to fly Track 62, a winter storm mission along the East Coast in the Atlantic. The Hurricane Hunters are known for flying into tropical storm environments, but also fly winter storms and atmospheric river missions when hurricane season is over. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829397
    VIRIN: 220127-F-WF462-1003
    Filename: DOD_108782350
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Storm mission, Track 62, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    Winter Storm
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveReady

