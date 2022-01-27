Winter Storm mission, Track 62

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, took off today to fly Track 62, a winter storm mission along the East Coast in the Atlantic. The Hurricane Hunters are known for flying into tropical storm environments, but also fly winter storms and atmospheric river missions when hurricane season is over. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
