PEO ACWA 2021 Acquisition and Sustainment Video

Destruction of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile located in two states reached the 75% completion mark on Jan. 14, 2022. This milestone was reached following a year of steady destruction progress at the Blue Grass plant in Kentucky and the Pueblo plant in Colorado, in which tens of thousands of munitions were destroyed. Take a closer look at some of the significant accomplishments and challenges in 2021.