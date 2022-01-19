Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO ACWA 2021 Acquisition and Sustainment Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by James Campbell 

    Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives

    Destruction of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile located in two states reached the 75% completion mark on Jan. 14, 2022. This milestone was reached following a year of steady destruction progress at the Blue Grass plant in Kentucky and the Pueblo plant in Colorado, in which tens of thousands of munitions were destroyed. Take a closer look at some of the significant accomplishments and challenges in 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 12:46
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

