    17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Colton

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet Tech Sgt. Kenneth Colton. He’s the 17th Training Wing ‘Member of the Month’ for January!

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829376
    VIRIN: 220111-F-SN616-272
    Filename: DOD_108781981
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    312 TRS
    312th Training Squadron
    17th Training Group
    Member of the Month

