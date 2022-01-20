LRS goes through the process of weighing items on pallets and getting things ready to ship for a deployment
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829368
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-OT290-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108781920
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS pallet weighing b-roll, by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT