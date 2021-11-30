Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109th Fuels Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Air Force fuels specialist, Staff Sgt. Casey Gilligan, manages all aspects of refueling LC-130s at the 109th Airlift Wing in Schenectady, New York. Fuels specialists are responsible for operating vehicles, maintaining storage facilities and testing jet fuel to ensure safety. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829362
    VIRIN: 211130-Z-WA102-1001
    Filename: DOD_108781798
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Fuels
    LC-130
    recruiting
    2F0X1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT