109th Fuels Spotlight

U.S. Air Force fuels specialist, Staff Sgt. Casey Gilligan, manages all aspects of refueling LC-130s at the 109th Airlift Wing in Schenectady, New York. Fuels specialists are responsible for operating vehicles, maintaining storage facilities and testing jet fuel to ensure safety. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829362
|VIRIN:
|211130-Z-WA102-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108781798
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
