Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Week in Review Jan. 27, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Garrison Week in Review News program for Jan. 27, 2022. Topics include Housing Survey, Housing Town Hall, MWR price changes and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 829361
    VIRIN: 220127-A-QJ905-724
    Filename: DOD_108781777
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: DE
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Week in Review Jan. 27, 2022, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    newscast
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    housing survey
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT