Garrison Week in Review News program for Jan. 27, 2022. Topics include Housing Survey, Housing Town Hall, MWR price changes and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|829361
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-QJ905-724
|Filename:
|DOD_108781777
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Garrison Week in Review Jan. 27, 2022, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
