    Around the Air Force: SECAF’s Operational Imperatives, ACC Lead Wings, Tuskegee Airman Passes at 102

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s Operational Imperatives, Air Combat Command names units for the Lead Wing concept of operations, and Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, passes away at age 102.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829338
    VIRIN: 220127-F-TK274-372
    Filename: DOD_108781570
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF’s Operational Imperatives, ACC Lead Wings, Tuskegee Airman Passes at 102, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

