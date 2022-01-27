This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s Operational Imperatives, Air Combat Command names units for the Lead Wing concept of operations, and Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, passes away at age 102.
|01.27.2022
|01.27.2022 08:56
|Video Productions
|829338
|220127-F-TK274-372
|DOD_108781570
|00:01:59
|US
|0
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF’s Operational Imperatives, ACC Lead Wings, Tuskegee Airman Passes at 102, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
