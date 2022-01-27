Around the Air Force: SECAF’s Operational Imperatives, ACC Lead Wings, Tuskegee Airman Passes at 102

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s Operational Imperatives, Air Combat Command names units for the Lead Wing concept of operations, and Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, passes away at age 102.