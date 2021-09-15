Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Marathon Official Aircraft: AC-130J

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The AC-130J Ghostrider is revealed as the official aircraft of the 2022 U.S. Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 15, 2021. 2022 is the 26th Air Force marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829337
    VIRIN: 210915-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108781544
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Marathon Official Aircraft: AC-130J, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

