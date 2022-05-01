This video highlights Spc. Angel Barroso, a 94E, or a Radio and Communications Security Repairer with Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery. His job is extremely important to the PATRIOT missile system as it is a communications intensive system. Spc. Barroso also works on several other types of radios that allow our Soldiers to stay in the fight at a moment's notice.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 05:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829331
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-MF443-711
|Filename:
|DOD_108781456
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spc. Barroso - Radio and Communications Security Repairer, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
