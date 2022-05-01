Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Barroso - Radio and Communications Security Repairer

    QATAR

    01.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This video highlights Spc. Angel Barroso, a 94E, or a Radio and Communications Security Repairer with Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery. His job is extremely important to the PATRIOT missile system as it is a communications intensive system. Spc. Barroso also works on several other types of radios that allow our Soldiers to stay in the fight at a moment's notice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 05:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829331
    VIRIN: 220105-A-MF443-711
    Filename: DOD_108781456
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Barroso - Radio and Communications Security Repairer, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Maintenance
    Repairer

