    909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 909th Air Refueling Squadron supported exercise PACIFIC WEASEL over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The goal of the exercise is to enhance the defensive capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan and Japanese allies. The 909th ARS refueled fighter jets, supporting the U.S.’s commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829326
    VIRIN: 220119-F-GD090-893
    Filename: DOD_108781385
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    joint exercise
    14th Fighter Squadron
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    PACIFIC WEASEL

