909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829326" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 909th Air Refueling Squadron supported exercise PACIFIC WEASEL over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The goal of the exercise is to enhance the defensive capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan and Japanese allies. The 909th ARS refueled fighter jets, supporting the U.S.’s commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region.