909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

The 909th Air Refueling Squadron supported exercise PACIFIC WEASEL over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The goal of the exercise is to enhance the defensive capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan and Japanese allies. The 909th ARS refueled fighter jets, supporting the U.S.’s commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 02:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829326
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-GD090-893
|Filename:
|DOD_108781385
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
