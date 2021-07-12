Visit, Board, Search, Seizure: Force Recon & 1/5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Force Reconnaissance, 4th Platoon and 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, in the 2021 EOTG Visit, Board, Search and Seizure course conduct their final exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. Throughout the VBSS course Marines have learned and applied skills used for maritime boarding actions and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)