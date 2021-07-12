Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit, Board, Search, Seizure: Force Recon & 1/5

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2021

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Force Reconnaissance, 4th Platoon and 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, in the 2021 EOTG Visit, Board, Search and Seizure course conduct their final exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. Throughout the VBSS course Marines have learned and applied skills used for maritime boarding actions and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 00:49
    VIRIN: 211207-M-GL438-1010
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Reconnaissance
    VBSS
    Maritime
    CQT
    III MEF
    EOTG

