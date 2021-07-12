Visit, Board, Search, Seizure: Force Recon & 1/5

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Force Reconnaissance, 4th Platoon and 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, in the 2021 EOTG Visit, Board, Search and Seizure course conduct their final exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. Throughout the VBSS course Marines have learned and applied skills used for maritime boarding actions and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 00:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829321
|VIRIN:
|211207-M-GL438-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108781303
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
