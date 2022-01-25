This month the Idaho Air National Guard leadership takes over the 124th in 124 to announce the OAY winners for 2021. The OAY banquet, where this announcement is made and celebrated, was canceled due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the Boise area.
This work, 124th in 124 January 2022 - V3E1, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras
