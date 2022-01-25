124th in 124 January 2022 - V3E1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month the Idaho Air National Guard leadership takes over the 124th in 124 to announce the OAY winners for 2021. The OAY banquet, where this announcement is made and celebrated, was canceled due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the Boise area.