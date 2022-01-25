Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 January 2022 - V3E1

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    This month the Idaho Air National Guard leadership takes over the 124th in 124 to announce the OAY winners for 2021. The OAY banquet, where this announcement is made and celebrated, was canceled due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the Boise area.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829299
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-IM874-1001
    Filename: DOD_108781041
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    news
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th in 124
    OAY Winners

