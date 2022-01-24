Special Forces "Ice Bath" training at Northern Strike 22-1

Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, perform intensive hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at Lake Margrethe on the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022.
Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
