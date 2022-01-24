Special Forces "Ice Bath" training at Northern Strike 22-1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, perform intensive hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at Lake Margrethe on the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022.



Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)