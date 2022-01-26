Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and Patrick Mason, Deputy PEO, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a January 26, 2022 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829294
|VIRIN:
|220126-A-JN225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108780992
|Length:
|00:39:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - January 26, 2022, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT