Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO Aviation Town Hall - January 26, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and Patrick Mason, Deputy PEO, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a January 26, 2022 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 829294
    VIRIN: 220126-A-JN225-0001
    Filename: DOD_108780992
    Length: 00:39:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - January 26, 2022, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Patrick Mason
    PEO Aviation
    BG Rob Barrie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT