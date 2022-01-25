Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Colonel Jonsson and Chief Gee - Wingman Day Remarks

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing command team delivers remarks ahead of wing-wide "Wingman Day". (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 829280
    VIRIN: 220125-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_108780807
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Jonsson and Chief Gee - Wingman Day Remarks, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spiritual wellness
    MacDill
    Wingman Day
    6ARW

