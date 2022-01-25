Colonel Jonsson and Chief Gee - Wingman Day Remarks

The 6th Air Refueling Wing command team delivers remarks ahead of wing-wide "Wingman Day". (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829280
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108780807
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
