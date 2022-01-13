Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell launches first KC-46 MITO

    MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The runway emptied out of KC-46s in a matter of seconds Jan. 13, 2022 during the first-ever KC-46 minimal interval takeoff at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. A minimum interval takeoff – better known as a MITO – is a long-standing Air Force technique for scrambling all available tankers and bombers in the shortest and safest time possible.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829271
    VIRIN: 220113-F-RI665-001
    Filename: DOD_108780626
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US

    This work, McConnell launches first KC-46 MITO, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    takeoff
    Pegasus
    exercise
    22 ARW
    KC-46
    MITO

