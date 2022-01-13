McConnell launches first KC-46 MITO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829271" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The runway emptied out of KC-46s in a matter of seconds Jan. 13, 2022 during the first-ever KC-46 minimal interval takeoff at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. A minimum interval takeoff – better known as a MITO – is a long-standing Air Force technique for scrambling all available tankers and bombers in the shortest and safest time possible.