The runway emptied out of KC-46s in a matter of seconds Jan. 13, 2022 during the first-ever KC-46 minimal interval takeoff at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. A minimum interval takeoff – better known as a MITO – is a long-standing Air Force technique for scrambling all available tankers and bombers in the shortest and safest time possible.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829271
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-RI665-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108780626
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, McConnell launches first KC-46 MITO, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
