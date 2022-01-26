Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA implements FY22-26 Campaign Plan

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Military Health System

    DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ronald Place discusses the eight strategic initiatives in support of the agency’s four priorities -- Great Outcomes, Ready Medical Force, Satisfied Patients and Fulfilled Staff, and what the agency-wide strategy means for DHA’s global workforce and its 9.6 million beneficiaries.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 14:58
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    DHA
    FY22-26 Campaign Plan

