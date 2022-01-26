DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ronald Place discusses the eight strategic initiatives in support of the agency’s four priorities -- Great Outcomes, Ready Medical Force, Satisfied Patients and Fulfilled Staff, and what the agency-wide strategy means for DHA’s global workforce and its 9.6 million beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829263
|VIRIN:
|220126-O-D0466-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108780576
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA implements FY22-26 Campaign Plan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
