    Washington National Guard upgrades to the C-12V Huron Fixed Wing aircraft

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    After 10 years, the Washington National Guard upgrades to the C-12V Huron Fixed Wing aircraft. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tony Dohse, a pilot with the Washington Army National Guard's C-12 Detachment takes us for a tour of the aircraft on January 19, 2021, in Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829252
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-CH682-487
    Filename: DOD_108780237
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Washington National Guard upgrades to the C-12V Huron Fixed Wing aircraft, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    C12
    JBLM
    Washington
    National Guard
    Huron Fixed Wing aircraft

