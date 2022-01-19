After 10 years, the Washington National Guard upgrades to the C-12V Huron Fixed Wing aircraft. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tony Dohse, a pilot with the Washington Army National Guard's C-12 Detachment takes us for a tour of the aircraft on January 19, 2021, in Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|01.19.2022
|01.26.2022 13:04
|Interviews
|829252
|220119-Z-CH682-487
|DOD_108780237
|00:02:20
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|2
|2
