    B-Roll Package: Special Forces Soldiers Perform Intensive Hypothermia Training in Northern Michigan

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna and Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll package of soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, performing intensive hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at Lake Margrethe on the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 23, 2022.

    Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829243
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-SB203-1001
    Filename: DOD_108780058
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    This work, B-Roll Package: Special Forces Soldiers Perform Intensive Hypothermia Training in Northern Michigan, by SSgt Jacob Cessna and SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hypothermia Training
    Ice Dive
    Arctic Survival Training
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22

