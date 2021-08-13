Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SURGERY COVID SURGE PSA

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Dr. Christopher Ott, Chief of Surgery at Winn Army Community Hospital provides an important update on the status of surgical services at Winn.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829241
    VIRIN: 210813-A-TY372-612
    Filename: DOD_108780055
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Fort Stewart 3rd Infantry division Army Medicine

