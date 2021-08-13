SURGERY COVID SURGE PSA

Dr. Christopher Ott, Chief of Surgery at Winn Army Community Hospital provides an important update on the status of surgical services at Winn.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829241
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-TY372-612
|Filename:
|DOD_108780055
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
