In the event of severe winter weather, here are some tips to keep in mind. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829234
|VIRIN:
|220126-M-QD254-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779928
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Safety Prepareness, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT