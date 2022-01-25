Japanese Knife Restrictions

PSA reminding SOFA members in Japan that it’s illegal to carry a knife (6cm/2.3 inches or longer) off base and if caught you will likely be detained or apprehended. Penalties could include up to two weeks in Japanese jail.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 02:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829219
|VIRIN:
|220125-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779523
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
