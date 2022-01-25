Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Knife Restrictions

    JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    PSA reminding SOFA members in Japan that it’s illegal to carry a knife (6cm/2.3 inches or longer) off base and if caught you will likely be detained or apprehended. Penalties could include up to two weeks in Japanese jail.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829219
    VIRIN: 220125-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_108779523
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Knife Restrictions, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    law
    graphic
    knife
    Knife PSA

