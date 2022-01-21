COVID Testing Line Appreciation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For Biomedical Appreciation Week, Misawa Air Base, Japan, decided to highlight the base's COVID-19 Testing Line. The team is made up of three offices dedicated to test the base's members. COVID Cell takes samples of people lining up in their cars to then bring in the samples to the lab so it can be tested. If tests turn out negative the member will find out through an email, but if it's positive the lab contacts Public Health to start contact tracing. Since the start of the pandemic the COVID Test Line has tested over 32,000 samples.