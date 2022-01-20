Spotlight on what the services offered by the Career Assistance Advisor and his view on mentorship.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 22:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829212
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-TE443-164
|Filename:
|DOD_108779399
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mentorship with Kunsan's Career Assistance Advisor, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT