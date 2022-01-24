The firing range at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, reopens after repairs are made. The range was offline for almost 1 year.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 22:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829211
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-TE443-927
|Filename:
|DOD_108779391
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan CATM Reopens, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
