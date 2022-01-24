Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan CATM Reopens

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The firing range at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, reopens after repairs are made. The range was offline for almost 1 year.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829211
    VIRIN: 220124-F-TE443-927
    Filename: DOD_108779391
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Range
    CATM
    8FW
    8SFS
    8CES

