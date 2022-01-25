220126-N-ON904-1001 YOKOSUKA - (Jan. 26, 2022) Commander, Naval Forces Japan’s Flag Aide, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Steven Cholewka, prepares lunch for a distinguished visitor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 20:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829209
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-ON904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779281
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
This work, Cooking With CNFJ's CS2 Cholewka, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
