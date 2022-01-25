Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cooking With CNFJ's CS2 Cholewka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    220126-N-ON904-1001 YOKOSUKA - (Jan. 26, 2022) Commander, Naval Forces Japan’s Flag Aide, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Steven Cholewka, prepares lunch for a distinguished visitor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 20:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829209
    VIRIN: 220126-N-ON904-1001
    Filename: DOD_108779281
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooking With CNFJ's CS2 Cholewka, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Culinary Specialist
    Culinary Arts
    Buffalo NY
    Gourmet Food
    Flag Aide

