Oregon Guard back at Salem Health Hospital

Interview with Pfc. Brandon White, serving in the Hospital Relief mission from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, at Salem Health Hospital Emergency Room, Salem, Oregon Jan. 24, 2022



The activation is the second hospital relief mission for the Oregon Guard, with approximately 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting up to 40 hospitals throughout the state.



His mobilization follows a successful prior deployment as part of over 1,500 Oregon National Guardsmen that provided the same non-clinical support rolls staffed from August of 2021 and ended in December 2021.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)