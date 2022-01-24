Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Port Aransas, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022. The 30-year-old man, who had sustained a laceration to his shin, was safely taken to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel and transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829204
|VIRIN:
|220124-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779087
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
