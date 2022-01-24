Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829204" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Port Aransas, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022. The 30-year-old man, who had sustained a laceration to his shin, was safely taken to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel and transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)