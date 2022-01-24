Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Port Aransas, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022. The 30-year-old man, who had sustained a laceration to his shin, was safely taken to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel and transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829204
    VIRIN: 220124-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108779087
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Texas

