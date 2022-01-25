The Things We Carry - Major (Chaplain) Keith Manry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829203" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Major (Chaplain) Keith Manry, Branch Chief, Air Force Basic Military Training, Shares the story of his son Isaac and how it moved his family to explore compassion. This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through various video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)