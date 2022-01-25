The Things We Carry - Major (Chaplain) Keith Manry

Major (Chaplain) Keith Manry, Branch Chief, Air Force Basic Military Training, Shares the story of his son Isaac and how it moved his family to explore compassion. This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through various video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 18:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829203
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-GX032-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779058
|Length:
|00:16:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
