    CCATT Training

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The 59th Medical Wing performed it's first ever in-flight Critical Care Air Transport Team training!

    A CCATT is a highly specialized medical team that is attached to standard aeromedical evacuation crew members, and turns an aircraft into a flying intensive care unit.

    The 59th worked closely with the Air National Guard to give the CCATT members a realistic training experience to maintain readiness for our team.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829193
    VIRIN: 220112-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108778889
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Training
    CCATT
    59th Medical Wing

