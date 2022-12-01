CCATT Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829193" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 59th Medical Wing performed it's first ever in-flight Critical Care Air Transport Team training!



A CCATT is a highly specialized medical team that is attached to standard aeromedical evacuation crew members, and turns an aircraft into a flying intensive care unit.



The 59th worked closely with the Air National Guard to give the CCATT members a realistic training experience to maintain readiness for our team.