CCATT Training

The 59th Medical Wing performed it's first ever in-flight Critical Care Air Transport Team training!
A CCATT is a highly specialized medical team that is attached to standard aeromedical evacuation crew members, and turns an aircraft into a flying intensive care unit.
The 59th worked closely with the Air National Guard to give the CCATT members a realistic training experience to maintain readiness for our team.
