    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    On 20 January, Tripler Army Medical Center celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Kyser featuring guest speaker Mr. Alphonso Braggs, President of the Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP Branch.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829187
    VIRIN: 220120-O-QQ208-293
    Filename: DOD_108778869
    Length: 00:33:40
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center

