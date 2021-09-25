Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Public Land Day

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Video of work being done by volunteers during National Public Land Day 2021 at New Hogan Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:06
    This work, National Public Land Day, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Public Lands Day
    volunteering
    Corps Projects
    NPLD

