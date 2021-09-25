Video of work being done by volunteers during National Public Land Day 2021 at New Hogan Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829185
|VIRIN:
|220125-A-PZ119-0048
|Filename:
|DOD_108778848
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Public Land Day, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
