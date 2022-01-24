RUTEX 22.1 Overview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829181" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct limited scale raids in order to confirm or deny presence of material/personnel as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) throughout various locations on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 3-13, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)