    RUTEX 22.1 Overview

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct limited scale raids in order to confirm or deny presence of material/personnel as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) throughout various locations on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 3-13, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829181
    VIRIN: 220124-M-VM027-164
    Filename: DOD_108778832
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 
    Hometown: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    This work, RUTEX 22.1 Overview, by LCpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Package
    Hawaii
    RUTEX
    III MEF. 31st MEU

