RUTEX 22.1 Overview

Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct limited scale raids in order to confirm or deny presence of material/personnel as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) throughout various locations on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 3-13, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829181
|VIRIN:
|220124-M-VM027-164
|Filename:
|DOD_108778832
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
