Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Most Americans Don't Get Enough Sleep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    Did you know most Americans don't get enough sleep? Share this snippet on your social media channels to help spread the word.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829173
    VIRIN: 220125-O-MD300-813
    Filename: DOD_108778793
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Most Americans Don't Get Enough Sleep, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    sleep
    vertical
    sleep disorder
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT