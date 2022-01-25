Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quiz: Most People Don't Know They Have Glaucoma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    True or False? 50% of people with glaucoma don't know they have the disease. Share this snippet on your social media channels to help spread the word.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829166
    VIRIN: 220125-O-MD300-498
    Filename: DOD_108778672
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quiz: Most People Don't Know They Have Glaucoma, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vertical
    glaucoma
    vision health
    vision loss
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT