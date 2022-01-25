Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vision Loss is Hereditary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    Vision loss is hereditary which is why it is important to be regularly screened and discuss your family history with your primary care provider. Share this snippet on your social media channels to help spread the word.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829165
    VIRIN: 220125-O-MD300-166
    Filename: DOD_108778671
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vision Loss is Hereditary, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vertical
    vision loss
    MHSsocial
    hereditary
    vision care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT