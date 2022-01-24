17th MDG MHS Genesis Ribbon Cutting

The 17th Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the rollout of the new electronic health record for the Military Health System called MHS Genesis. It'll provide a single medical and dental record for active duty members, veterans, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829153
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-ED401-349
|Filename:
|DOD_108778413
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
