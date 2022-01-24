Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron loaded palletized ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829143
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-CJ792-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108778291
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|26
|High-Res. Downloads:
|26
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT