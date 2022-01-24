Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Resiliency Message: Teamwork (Feb2022)

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Chaplain (LTC) Paul Fritts & MSG Wakia Haynes, CIMT Chaplain Section delivers message on Teamwork, February 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829130
    VIRIN: 220125-A-A4411-113
    PIN: 100229
    Filename: DOD_108777977
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: Teamwork (Feb2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Chaplain

