U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kurt Steinmetz, Military Financial Peace University Facilitator, talks about the program in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 21, 2022. While working with Airman Family Readiness Program and the base’s financial counselor, Steinmetz learned how money was being a stressor on the lives of some of the Airmen and brought the program to the 133rd Airlift Wing.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829126
|VIRIN:
|220121-Z-LY731-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108777969
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 133rd AW Provides Finance Peace University Classes for Airmen, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT