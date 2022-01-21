133rd AW Provides Finance Peace University Classes for Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kurt Steinmetz, Military Financial Peace University Facilitator, talks about the program in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 21, 2022. While working with Airman Family Readiness Program and the base’s financial counselor, Steinmetz learned how money was being a stressor on the lives of some of the Airmen and brought the program to the 133rd Airlift Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Amy M. Lovgren)