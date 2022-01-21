Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    133rd AW Provides Finance Peace University Classes for Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kurt Steinmetz, Military Financial Peace University Facilitator, talks about the program in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 21, 2022. While working with Airman Family Readiness Program and the base’s financial counselor, Steinmetz learned how money was being a stressor on the lives of some of the Airmen and brought the program to the 133rd Airlift Wing.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Amy M. Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829126
    VIRIN: 220121-Z-LY731-1000
    Filename: DOD_108777969
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd AW Provides Finance Peace University Classes for Airmen, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Military Financial Peace University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT