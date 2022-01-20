Vilseck Commissary Staff Work Hard to Keep Shelves Stocked (B-Roll, No Graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829124" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Grocery store managers like Edward Preston and his staff at the Vilseck Commissary on Rose Barracks, Germany are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and service members and their families happy amid U.S. food shortages and a pandemic. Check out what these hard workers are up to.



@01:25

Edward Preston - Vilseck Commissary Officer