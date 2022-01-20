Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vilseck Commissary Staff Work Hard to Keep Shelves Stocked (B-Roll, No Graphics)

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    Grocery store managers like Edward Preston and his staff at the Vilseck Commissary on Rose Barracks, Germany are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and service members and their families happy amid U.S. food shortages and a pandemic. Check out what these hard workers are up to.

    @01:25
    Edward Preston - Vilseck Commissary Officer

    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vilseck Commissary Staff Work Hard to Keep Shelves Stocked (B-Roll, No Graphics), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Commissary
    Brian Moody
    Food Shortage

