Grocery store managers like Edward Preston and his staff at the Vilseck Commissary on Rose Barracks, Germany are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and service members and their families happy amid U.S. food shortages and a pandemic. Check out what these hard workers are up to.
@01:25
Edward Preston - Vilseck Commissary Officer
Date Taken:
01.20.2022
Date Posted:
01.25.2022 09:08
Category:
Package
Video ID:
829124
VIRIN:
220120-A-PD715-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108777948
Length:
00:02:37
Location:
VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vilseck Commissary Staff Work Hard to Keep Shelves Stocked (B-Roll, No Graphics), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
